Highlights, reaction and lovely post-match scenes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap
The Owls started the game pretty well as they knocked the ball around nicely in the opening stages, however found themselves behind against the run of play after Greg Leigh stabbed past James Beadle and into the back of the Wednesday net.
As we’ve seen so often before, though, Röhl’s side love a comeback, and they were level not too long later through Josh Windass, before Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama completed the comeback in the second half. You can check out all of the goals - Gassama’s is worth the wait! - below, and see some of the manager’s thoughts in the video at the top of the page.
Lowe, who was on the scoresheet once again following his recent late strike against Preston North End, spoke of the commitment of ‘everybody involved’ after the Owls’ latest fightback, and he’s looking to add plenty more goals to his tally for the season as well. Here’s some of what he had to say:
And there were some lovely scenes afterwards as popular Spaniard, Pol Valentin, led the celebrations after the fans had chanted his name, before throwing his matchworn shirt into the crowd for one lucky fan to take home with them. Check it out:
For the rest of the post-match coverage, including what Röhl’s opposite number had to say, we’ve got you covered here:
