The Owls found themselves 1-0 down early doors at the Kassam Stadium, but it’s not a position that is unfamiliar to them of late, and most fans won’t have been overly concerned that they wouldn’t have enough chances to get themselves back into things.
Josh Windass was the man that levelled things up, and in the second half it was practically one-way traffic as Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama finished the job with a couple more goals to make it 3-1 and send Wednesday up to ninth place in the Championship table. That’s 10 away wins for 2024, and they keep their place at the top of the table of points won from losing positions.
Here’s how we rated the Owls after an important win away at Oxford United:
1. James Beadle - 7
Made one error in the first half that could've resulted in a goal, but other than that was really good. Pulled off a couple of good saves and looked tidy for the most part. | UGC
2. Yan Valery - 6
Blew a bit hot and cold, made some good interventions and one really important block, but also gave the ball away in dangerous positions and didn't deal with his man on a couple of occasions. | UGC
3. Di'Shon Bernard - 8
Showed some really classy moments in the tie, tidying up on behalf of others when he had to, and also looked great on the ball on occasion as well. One piece of defending really stuck out as he bombed back to make a recovery tackle. | UGC
4. Max Lowe - 7
Got caught out a couple of times that led to Oxford breaking, but also showcased some solid moments in the game as well. Looked much more composed in the second half. | UGC
