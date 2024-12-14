The Owls found themselves 1-0 down early doors at the Kassam Stadium, but it’s not a position that is unfamiliar to them of late, and most fans won’t have been overly concerned that they wouldn’t have enough chances to get themselves back into things.

Josh Windass was the man that levelled things up, and in the second half it was practically one-way traffic as Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama finished the job with a couple more goals to make it 3-1 and send Wednesday up to ninth place in the Championship table. That’s 10 away wins for 2024, and they keep their place at the top of the table of points won from losing positions.