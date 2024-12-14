Sheffield Wednesday climbed into the top 10 with victory at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham has lamented his side’s luck after conceding two ‘scrappy’ goals to hand Sheffield Wednesday the lead on Saturday.

Wednesday quickly bounced back from Tuesday’s defeat against Blackburn to win 3-1 at Oxford, continuing their excellent away form with Danny Rohl’s side now winning four of their last five on the road. The Owls seemingly like making life hard for themselves and fell behind inside 17 minutes through Greg Leigh.

Josh Windass ensured Wednesday went into half-time level and following the break, it was virtually one-way traffic. Jamal Lowe stabbed home to put his side ahead before Djeidi Gassama opened up breathing space with a wonderful finish on the hour mark.

Only Gassama’s goal could be classed as one Wednesday worked well with good football but the other two were justified rewards for their overall dominance. Buckingham, however, believes his side should have had breathing space, with luck just not going their way.

“The saying is goals change games and we had some big moments to extend the lead,” Buckingham told BBC Radio Oxford. “I thought we were deserving of 1-0 and had two or three big moments after to extend that. What we've found out very quickly this year is if you don't take your chances the opposition [will] - whether like today it’s from a corner or a ricochet in the box which puts them in front.

“We have to work extremely hard to create, so we have to finish. To then concede is a disappointing result. I’m happy with the first half reaction but disappointed with how the second half played out. We are still one of the strongest sides in the league when defending corners.

“You don't want to concede any but as a measuring yard it's a good starting point. But a scrappy one gives them belief and the second one, we don’t quite get those falling for us at the moment but that's the way it is here at the minute. It's the way things are going, it takes the stuffing out of you and then things start to open up a little bit as you're chasing the game.”

Victory pulled Wednesday up to ninth in the Championship table, leapfrogging all of Swansea City, Bristol City and Norwich City - the latter have a game in hand against Burnley on Sunday. Rohl’s side are therefore guaranteed to end this week in the top 10, with the more optimistic fans starting to look at catching those above, rather than peering over the shoulder at relegation strugglers.

Wednesday now have a full week to rest and recover before facing another relegation struggler in Stoke City on Saturday. The Potters needed a 95th-minute Ben Gibson effort to draw 2-2 at home to Cardiff City and are winless in seven on their way to Hillsborough.