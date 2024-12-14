Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has called for everyone to remain humble despite the Owls’ impressive away form.

Wednesday came back from behind to claim victory once again as they secured a 3-1 victory over Oxford United on Saturday afternoon, with Josh Windass, Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama all getting on the scoresheet to make sure that they were able to return to winning ways.

It took Danny Röhl’s side up to ninth place in the Championship table - just five points off the play-off places - and they’re now fifth in the away form table having picked up 16 points on the road so far.

The German is eager for his team to stay grounded though as they look to keep up their work on the field, but also insisted they needed to keep up their levels of self-confidence at the same time.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield after the tie, he said, “I’m very happy, very happy for the team to come back from 1-0 down. It’s again a big credit to them, a good mentality. But I felt that at the end of the first half we were in the game, we had more power and speed, and looked dangerous when we came through. But I changed the shape, I wanted to play with more attacking players, and we missed some details in building up…

“That’s what we adapted in the half time, and I think then it works better. At the end of the game we had chances to score more, but in this league to win another away game is not normal. We should have self-confidence but also be humble - that’s very important. We must not think that it not normal for Sheffield Wednesday to have so many away wins again and again.

“This league is special, it’s very special this year with a lot of tight results. But a big, big thank you for my team, and a big, big thank you for our great away supporters.”