Sheffield Wednesday boss bemoans decisions after 'key point' in Leeds United defeat
The Owls were beaten 2-0 by the Whites on Friday evening thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto, however the first came in the 50th minute of the first half despite there only being four minutes given.
Röhl was honest in his assessment of the game, admitting the strength of Leeds as they came out on top in the encounter, but he did bring up a couple of other decisions that have gone against his side in recent games as well - mentioning Akin Famewo's disallowed goal against Rotherham United and Ian Poveda's v Plymouth Argyle.
When asked about the opening goal of the game, the Owls boss told the media, "It was a key point. Of course he showed four minutes and then it was four minutes more – and everyone can think about if this is a key moment. I’m really not happy about this moment.
"We were hoping to go in at half-time at zero-zero. I will not speak too much about some decisions. But when I look back at Rotherham, we scored and it was onside – we won and nobody talked about this.
"Against Plymouth at home, we scored and it was onside... Nobody talked about this because we won. Again maybe a decision against us and today we can speak about this - but this is football, we have to take it and keep going."