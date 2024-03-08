Both sides were on unbeaten runs heading into the game, despite being at different ends of the table, but it was the Whites that came out on top thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Wilfried Gnonto either side of the break.
Wednesday gave as good as they got for large periods, but ultimately the visitors' quality shone through as they moved up to second place.
Here's how we rated the Owls on a difficult evening:
1. James Beadle - 6
Didn't have a great deal to do in the first half, and could do nothing about either goal really. Made a huge save at 2-0 that was fantastic, but sadly it couldn't inspire a comeback.
2. Di’Shon Bernard - 6
Made some important interventions on what turned out to be a difficult evening for the Owls. Pretty tidy for the most part.
3. Bambo Diaby - 6
Had a pretty decent outing on his return to the starting XI after an absence. Made some big challenges and a couple of important blocks. Came off after the second goal.
4. Akin Famewo - 6
Had a good first half after coming into the backline, and made a couple of important tackles. Will be disappointed with the opener though after Bamford got free of him - but kept on trucking.