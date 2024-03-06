Highlights, celebrations and a happy Will Vaulks - A Sheffield Wednesday recap

It was another narrow win for the Owls as they saw off the Pilgrims, with Djeidi Gassama getting the goal that secured all three points, but there could've been more goals in a game that both sides were desperate to win. You can check out the highlights in the video above.

But, as you know, it was the hosts that came out on top, and once more there were some lovely scenes after the final whistle as the players and manager headed over to the Kop to celebrate with their fans following the acquisition of three more valuable points. It's now 15 from the last 18 available. Take a look below to see them in action.

We spoke to both Danny Röhl and midfielder, Will Vaulks, after the game as they spoke with pride at the recent form of the club, and if you're interested in what they had to say then we've got you covered right here:

Meanwhile, for more post-match reading, you can check out any of these articles in the fallout from the latest Owls fixture:

