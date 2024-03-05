Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And yet that is precisely what the Owls have managed to do, with Djeidi Gassama's directing of Ike Ugbo's smartly-hit cross before the hour-mark earning them a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle and level on points with those in the safety spots above them. Their run of five wins in six puts them to within six points of 13th place.

A committed performance was scrappier than some of their recent outings but saw them dominate much of the ball, particularly in a first half that saw Ian Poveda's first Wednesday goal scrubbed-off for offside following fine work from Pol Valentin and Gassama. The Owls rallied to keep a fourth clean sheet in six matches. Speaking to The Star post-match, Owls boss Danny Röhl expressed his pride at the performance and particularly their excellent run of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was a tough one," he said. "It is always close in this area of the table, against this opponent. We played a really good first half in my opinion it was just the finishing. I think maybe the goal from my side was not offside. We played well, they played a high line and we wanted to make runs to open them up and we did. It was good to see. But the decision was no goal.