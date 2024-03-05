Sheffield Wednesday's form is 'not normal' as Danny Röhl weighs in on offside controversy
and live on Freeview channel 276
And yet that is precisely what the Owls have managed to do, with Djeidi Gassama's directing of Ike Ugbo's smartly-hit cross before the hour-mark earning them a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle and level on points with those in the safety spots above them. Their run of five wins in six puts them to within six points of 13th place.
A committed performance was scrappier than some of their recent outings but saw them dominate much of the ball, particularly in a first half that saw Ian Poveda's first Wednesday goal scrubbed-off for offside following fine work from Pol Valentin and Gassama. The Owls rallied to keep a fourth clean sheet in six matches. Speaking to The Star post-match, Owls boss Danny Röhl expressed his pride at the performance and particularly their excellent run of form.
"It was a tough one," he said. "It is always close in this area of the table, against this opponent. We played a really good first half in my opinion it was just the finishing. I think maybe the goal from my side was not offside. We played well, they played a high line and we wanted to make runs to open them up and we did. It was good to see. But the decision was no goal.
"Second half was a little bit more difficult. We scored which was important and it was then about bringing the game home. You feel it a little bit, you feel maybe you can lose something. But my team did so well. The mentality, the fight. All in all we have to enjoy and keep the momentum. Five wins from six, this is not normal! I am not sure where we are in the form table but it is great to see. We deserve this situation. We have worked hard."