The Owls captain had to come off at the break after a collision towards the end of the first half left him on the ground holding his face, however Röhl believes that he should be ok to take on Leeds on Friday night when they come to Hillsborough for the second big game of the week.

Bannan is a huge cog at the heart of the Wednesday machine and has played a big role in their turnaround in fortunes - losing him for the upcoming Yorkshire derby would come as a big blow. The hope is, however, that he'll make a recovery in time for that, and there doesn't seem to be any worries about concussion for the Owls skipper.

“We have to check it," Röhl told the media after beating Plymouth Argyle 1-0. "He has some pain in his head, but I spoke to him after the game and he said it was feeling better then. We’ll check it tomorrow, and hopefully he’s ok for Friday because that’d be helpful in the middle of the pitch. Having Barry Bannan on the pitch, we need him as the leader of the group, and yeah, I cross my fingers for him that he can play.