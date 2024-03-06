Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Pilgrims were beaten 1-0 by the Owls thanks to a goal from Djeidi Gassama in the second half, but it could've been more had Ian Poveda's first half strike not been ruled out for offside after being set up by Pol Valentin.

Both sides had three shots on target over the course of the game, James Beadle making one more save than Conor Hazard, but Foster thought that his side 'bossed' the second half of the game, and believes that his side were hard done to by the officials.

“We’re bitterly disappoint to come away with nothing tonight," he told the club after the tie. "Our performance didn’t deserve that. We’ve made an honest mistake, we should’ve cleared our lines, and unfortunately for Adam he’s slipped at a vital time and they’ve scored on the transition - that’s disappointing.

"But I thought in the second half the players were immense, I think we took the game to Sheffield Wednesday and I thought we bossed it, created chances, and we feel the referee has let us down with a couple of really big decisions.

"There’s a handball in the box in the second half and Lewis Gibson has been dragged down for a penalty in the first, so we’re really disappointed with his level of performance.

“But in terms of the players I’m proud of them, and we’re bitterly disappointed to come away with no points.”