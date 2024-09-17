Sheffield Wednesday can look forward to the possibility of takong on one of the Premier League’s big boys after booking their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Di’Shon Bernard’s first half goal was enough for the Owls to see of Blackpool at Bloomfield Road and get them back to winning ways in front of a little over 5,000 fans by the seaside, though they made it difficult for themselves towards the end.