Sheffield Wednesday can look forward to the possibility of takong on one of the Premier League’s big boys after booking their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.
Di’Shon Bernard’s first half goal was enough for the Owls to see of Blackpool at Bloomfield Road and get them back to winning ways in front of a little over 5,000 fans by the seaside, though they made it difficult for themselves towards the end.
Here’s how we rated the Owls players...
1. Sheffield Wednesday v Blackpool player ratings
2. Pierce Charles 6
Quiet night overall for the young keeper so we'll just reiterate the point that he's very good with his feet. Did palm one away in the second half after a well-struck shot but not a busy one for the Northern Ireland youngster
3. Pol Valentin 6
Couple of runs beyond Paterson looked like they were going to reap rewards but rarely ever did, thought not necessarily through any fault of his own. Defensively sound for the most part | Ellis / UGC
4. Gabriel Otegbayo 7
Played some really nice balls over the top for Paterson and Musaba to battle for. Bullied off the ball by Jordan Rhodes which almost allowed an opening for the former Owl, whose shot thankfully drifted wide from distance. Overall very good though, bar that lapse in concentration. Hobbled off after 58 minutes | UGC
