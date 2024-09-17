Pleased Sheffield Wednesday boss makes small criticism - pleased for two Owls players

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, was pleased with his side’s win over Blackpool - but did make a minor criticism of one element of their game.

Di’Shon Bernard’s first half goal proved to be enough to secure the Owls’ spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup - a first since 2015 - and they also managed to keep their first clean sheet on the road as they ran out 1-0 winners.

Röhl was happy to see them see out the game, but did mention that he felt they were lacking in the final third as they failed to make their dominance count for more than just the one goal... He was, meanwhile, pleased for two of his young players, Sean Fusire and Gabriel Otegbayo, who handled the match well at Bloomfield Road.

“I think we dominated the game,” he told the media afterwards. “Some moments they came at us a little bit, but that is normal in such a game. We didn’t create so many chances, which is something that we missed, especially in the final third - our decision for the last smart pass to create big chances.

"But for me it was important that we had a clean sheet, it was important after a lot of conceded goals - it was the first time since Plymouth… But yeah, I thought we controlled the game, I think a lot of players used this for minutes and it’s good to see that everybody is ready in the squad.

“It was also great to see Sean and Gab, it’s nice to see young players make the next step. I saw improvement from Sean after Grimsby, and in the end I think we deserved our win. We did our homework, and now maybe we’ll get an exciting draw.”

Wednesday have to wait until next week to find out who that draw will pit them against, with the fixtures only being decided after Liverpool face West Ham on September 18th.