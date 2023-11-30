After taking on the league leaders on Wednesday night, the challenges aren't getting much easier for Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare for Blackburn Rovers and in-form Sammie Szmodics

Sheffield Wednesday will have little opportunity to enjoy the confidence boost of a hard-fought draw against Leicester City on Wednesday night, with another tough test to come this weekend against a team that includes one the Championship's star men this season.

Blackburn Rovers head to Hillsborough on Saturday, looking to burst the bubble of an uplift in fortunes for the Owls, who were well worth their point against the high-flying Foxes in midweek and they bring with them the league's top scorer.

Sammie Szmodics added to his tally for the season on Wednesday night, with another two goals against Birmingham City, themselves fresh from victory over Danny Rohl's men at the weekend, taking the 28-year-old's total to 13. To put that into context, Wednesday as a team have found the net nine times this season.

Szmodics has now registered six goals in his last four, with 15 goal involvements from 18 matches all in, and the Owls defence will need to be on their guard to prevent the former Colchester United man from further adding to his impressive haul.

“He’s flying. Not only this week, and this month, I think actually Sammie has been playing extremely well in the last year and now he’s adding a lot of goals, which we need," said Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson following that 4-2 success against Wayne Rooney's side, which took the one-time Premier League champions up to seventh place in the table.

“We’re extremely pleased for Sammie. We want to play a game, a modern way, a fluent game where you play quick, one or two touches, within one or two seconds – it’s a way of talking without using words and Sammie is one of those players that can do that.

“He can play and go, play the ball and move immediately, he has a great feeling regarding space as well and he always creates chances or when the ball finds him, he’s in a good position. And of course he works really hard against the ball which every team needs.

“I’m pleased he’s getting chances and scoring and even when he misses a chance, he keeps his head up.”

Rohl will, of course, fancy his team's chances of getting another win on the board following that draw against Leicester.