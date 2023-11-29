Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he was delighted to see his Owls side fight until the end to secure a point against Leicester City.

It was the first time that Wednesday have come from behind to secure any sort of result this season, Jeff Hendrick scoring at the death to earn them a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough that was much deserved after a strong showing from the hosts.

Nobody gave the Owls a chance against a side 36 points ahead of them in the Championship, but they created the better of the chances over the course of 90 minutes – an impressive feat considering the amount of internationals and experience in the Foxes’ ranks.

“It’s massive, we deserved a point,” Röhl told the media afterwards. “At the end, with this one action to score, I spoke before the game with my players that I’d need my first XI to come good in the game, and my subs to finish it. We did that, we had a clear strategy, and it was good to see.

“It was good to see our energy from the bench, and the energy in the stadium. Everyone recognised today that we’re alive, that we fight for our way, and we played some good football…