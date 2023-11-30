Danny Röhl spoke of his frustration when confirming another injury to Sheffield Wednesday forward Mallik Wilks - and was keen to send a clear message to his players that they must be physically fit to play his brand of football.

Mallik Wilks of Sheffield Wednesday battles for the ball with Koji Miyoshi of Birmingham City (Picture: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old was a bright spark in his 60-minute outing in defeat at Birmingham City over the weekend, prompting hopes he could spark a renaissance in an Owls career decimated by injury since his protracted switch from Hull City last summer.

But it seems he has suffered yet another setback and will miss the rest of the year, with his manager visibly irritated by the news when speaking to The Star in the minutes after their deserved 1-1 draw with table toppers Leicester City.

"He played 60 minutes and now he is injured with a long injury," Röhl said. "He will be out for six to eight weeks. This is a clear message from my side to my players; we need to be physically fit for my game and my intensity. It is a real shame because he trained very well and he showed in the game what he can do. But you need to be ready for my game.

"At first we thought he was just a little bit tired. He didn't train the last few days and that was the reason he wasn't going to play, but we checked, we had an appointment and got the result and it was not good. He's out again and we need to find a new solution. We have a big squad and we will go again."

Target man Michael Smith is on his comeback from an injury of his own and is looking hard-pushed to play a part in Saturday's visit of Blackburn Rovers. Röhl is understood to be a fan of the attributes Wilks can offer and having staged a comeback into his plans, it serves as added exasperation for a Wednesday career that simply hasn't got going.