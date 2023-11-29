"Generally exciting" "Satin pillow" Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they earn deserved draw with Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday left it late, but got a reward for a battling and daring performance against table-topping Leicester City, earning a coupon-busting 1-1 draw.
Abdul Fatawu's first half effort seemed to have been enough to grab the Foxes a tight win in which Wednesday were left nursing a familiar tale of woe - of missed chances and headache as to how their efforts could again go unrewarded. And more missed chances.
That was until Callum Paterson - excellent on the night - cushioned a header into Jeff Hendrick's path in injury time for the Newcastle United loanee to poke home calmly.
It's a point - but the feeling of the evening suggests it could mean a little more.
Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.