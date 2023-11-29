News you can trust since 1887
"Generally exciting" "Satin pillow" Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they earn deserved draw with Leicester City

Sheffield Wednesday left it late, but got a reward for a battling and daring performance against table-topping Leicester City, earning a coupon-busting 1-1 draw.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Nov 2023, 21:54 GMT

Abdul Fatawu's first half effort seemed to have been enough to grab the Foxes a tight win in which Wednesday were left nursing a familiar tale of woe - of missed chances and headache as to how their efforts could again go unrewarded. And more missed chances.

That was until Callum Paterson - excellent on the night - cushioned a header into Jeff Hendrick's path in injury time for the Newcastle United loanee to poke home calmly.

It's a point - but the feeling of the evening suggests it could mean a little more.

Here are our ratings from Hillsborough.

Made an excellent save in the last moment to earn Wednesday a point - and celebrated it appropriately. Seemed to have been given instruction to take his time with ball in hand and managed that nicely.

1. Cameron Dawson - 7

Some important interventions and looked more than competent up against some top talent. Battled hard, made tackles and won duels.

2. Dominic Iorfa - 8

Couldn't direct a free header past the Leicester keeper on 12 minutes. Was isolated up against Mavididi as the Foxes broke in the lead-up to the opener and couldn't stop him. Steadied as the game went on but off on the hour for Palmer.

3. Bambo Diaby - 6

Looks such a good prospect. Competent throughout, bounced Jamie Vardy off with ease late on. Dithered on one late clearance, resulting in a row with Dawson.

4. Di’Shon Bernard - 7

