Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, spoke of his pride after watching the Owls narrowly defeated by Leicester City.

Wednesday took a shock lead in first half through Nathaniel Chalobah, and looked good despite their disastrous summer, however injuries to their goalscorer and then Yan Valery hindered their cause, after goals from Jannik Vestergaard and Wout Faes - either side of a harsh Barry Bannan red card - secured victory for the hosts.

But the Owls boss, who was in charge of his first game this afternoon, was quick to praise his troops despite the result, saying that they delivered against the odds.

Henrik Pedersen’s Sheffield Wednesday pride

“First of all I’m very, very proud of the performance from the boys today,” he said to Sky Sports afterwards. “I think with all they’ve been through in the last weeks, with friendly games against Conference teams, U21 teams and League One, to a team as good as that today and deliver such a performance - I’m proud of the boys.

“I think we played with big confidence in the beginning. We were well prepared. And I think the boys, also in the difficult phases when we didn’t have the ball very much, they kept on going. To keep up that tactical discipline was amazing from the boys.”

The Owls boss also spoke of an Achilles heel from last season, that of conceding from set pieces, after it happened twice at the King Power Stadium, but was eager to not let it detract from the general effort of his side.

“We’re used to it from last season,” he added. “And it’s very frustrating. And of course they created chances, especially when we were a man down, but again - the performance behind the result was amazing, and this is a good base for the future.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup in midweek when they take on Bolton Wanderers, and only time will tell who will and won’t be available for that game after some injury concerns in Leicestershire on Sunday.

