But Sheffield Wednesday’s effort at Leicester City was one full of heart and graft on an afternoon the bookies held the home side as the shortest favourites in the history of the Championship. They were made to scrap and grapple every step of the way.

Nathaniel Chalobah’s opener was just reward for a competitive, up-and-at-em Owls first half that had them toe to toe with the title hopefuls. No pre-season of any note, unpaid wages, confusion over the management team, the loss of so many key players. It was defiant.

But as the sun beat down, as the legs grew more and more tired and as Leicester emptied their dugout of internationals, in the end it was just too much to ask. Here are our ratings from a sun-kissed King Power.

1 . Pierce Charles - 9 Made a smart save early doors to get his season underway. Comfortable throughout. Saved one with his mush later on and was out smartly on occasion. Late save directly before the goal was magnificent, one shortly afterwards just as good. Big brother was in the stands. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - 8 A proper player. Not always faultless defending one v ones but showed plenty in both directions and did so very well to provide the opener. His injury will be a concern. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - 7 Stood tall and organised. Won tackles and was combative, disrupting. Things got a touch ragged as Leicester came on strong but he stuck at it and kept going and going. | UGC Photo Sales