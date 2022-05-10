‘Heartbroken’ Barry Bannan talks his future with Sheffield Wednesday left in League One next season

The Scotland international, who made the League One team of the year and was a standout performer throughout the campaign, told assembled media of his anguish at the reality of another season in the third tier.

Clearly hurting, he reaffirmed his commitment to the club and his desire to get Wednesday back to the Championship.

Dejected Owls skipper Barry Bannan.

Asked about his future at the club, to which he is contracted until the end of next season, he said: “I’ve got unfinished business, I’ve said that. I wanted to get promoted this season, it hasn’t happened, so I see myself staying here to get promoted next season and giving it another go.

“I wanted to lift a trophy as captain of this club. That’s what I’ll continue to do.

“We’ve come up short, we were a game away from Wembley and that chance to lift that trophy, but it’s unfinished business and hopefully I’m back here to do it again next season.”

The midfielder said he would speak to Wednesday boss Darren Moore as to his honest thoughts on the future direction of the club.

A number of his teammates are out of contract or have seen their loan stints end, meaning the changing room will likely be a very different place in terms of personnel next season.

“My family are happy and I’m happy,” he said. “I love this club, I’ve touched on it a load of times and that will never change.

“I said at the start of the season that I was going to get this club out of this league and back to where we belong. I need to speak to my family now but I can’t see anything changing. We’re happy, I’m happy and that’s all that matters.