Darren Moore gives important update on Sam Hutchinson’s health and future after he staggered out of Sunderland clash

Amid the heartache of play-off defeat for Sheffield Wednesday on Monday evening was concern for Sam Hutchinson, who staggered out of the clash with a nasty looking head injury.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:37 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 12:12 am

The centre-half, who had played well in the fixture, was replaced by Liam Palmer with 20 minutes to go and looked groggy as he was led off the field by club doctor Richard Higgins.

Hutchinson, 32, received treatment straight after the head collision with Mackems midfielder Lynden Gooch. Blood was seen gushing from his forehead and he received stitches.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: "Fizzed-up" "Lost his man" - Player ratings as...

Owls Sam Hutchinson had to leave with concussion.

Wandering past the press pack in the moments after the match ended he seemed to be walking and talking well.

Asked about the condition of the Wednesday vice-captain, his manager Darren Moore said: “He suffered concussion.

“He took a real nasty bang but we are pleased he has been checked by the medical team and he is okay.”

Hutchinson is one of a number of Owls players approaching the end of their contracts at the club. Moore refused to be drawn on whether the sight of Hutchinson stumbling from the pitch would be his last in blue and white.

He said: “All of them at the moment, whether they are in contract or out of contract, need to be talked about with the highest regard. It would be wrong for me to say who is staying and who is not. It would be unprofessional of me.

“I would like to have a chat with the chairman and everything else. Once we have a chat and we are clear, we can be clear with you guys as well.”

