The wounds will take some time to heal.
Without any faffing about, here are our player ratings from a heartbreaking night at Hillsborough.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7
Tidy and off his line with real confidence in what could be his last game in a Wednesday shirt. Didn't have a great deal to do in all honesty.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Jordan Storey - 6
Rose highest for a corner but failed to get a clean contact. Huge block in the second half to deny Gooch and a stretching tackle as Clarke went through late on. Looked tired later on and lost his man for the goal.
Photo: SWFC
3. Harlee Dean - 7
Won important headers and was a threat at set pieces. Dealt with the threat of Stewart well.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Sam Hutchinson - 7
Produced an important block early doors and laid on a couple of vital clearances. Had eyes on him after his unfortunate first leg slip-up and came through the test. Off with a nasty-looking head injury with 20 to go - hopefully that's not how his Owls career ends.
Photo: Steve Ellis