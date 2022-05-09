Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory (left), Barry Bannan (centre) and Marvin Johnson (right) appeal to referee James Linington during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Wed. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: "Fizzed-up" "Lost his man" - Player ratings as Owls crash out in late play-off heartbreak

Sheffield Wednesday tasted play-off defeat in the most painful of circumstances on Monday evening, conceding late to Sunderland to crash out 2-1 on an aggregate scoreline.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 9th May 2022, 10:58 pm

The wounds will take some time to heal.

Without any faffing about, here are our player ratings from a heartbreaking night at Hillsborough.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 7

Tidy and off his line with real confidence in what could be his last game in a Wednesday shirt. Didn't have a great deal to do in all honesty.

2. Jordan Storey - 6

Rose highest for a corner but failed to get a clean contact. Huge block in the second half to deny Gooch and a stretching tackle as Clarke went through late on. Looked tired later on and lost his man for the goal.

3. Harlee Dean - 7

Won important headers and was a threat at set pieces. Dealt with the threat of Stewart well.

4. Sam Hutchinson - 7

Produced an important block early doors and laid on a couple of vital clearances. Had eyes on him after his unfortunate first leg slip-up and came through the test. Off with a nasty-looking head injury with 20 to go - hopefully that's not how his Owls career ends.

