Sheffield Wednesday: Snow fears for fans before Portsmouth but local weather gives hope

Sheffield Wednesday fans watching the snow fall at home would be forgiven for having worries over the likelihood of this weekend’s game going ahead.

But while things turn white up here, there’s absolutely no snow forecast down in Portsmouth, and – as things stand of course – there appear to be no official concerns about the game being in jeopardy.

All of that can change, of course, but weather is only forecast to drop to 0 °C very briefly on Saturday morning and while travel to Fratton Park may prove difficult for many fans, the match itself looks likely to go ahead.

Wednesdayites sold out their allocation of tickets for Fratton Park and a big crowd is anticipated for the clash, however it may not beat this season’s record of 19,009 due to the fact that the Owls have a smaller amount of seats because of work being done on the Milton End.

The game is sold out, however, with the home fans also snapping up all of the available tickets for the tie between two promotion-chasing outfits, and John Mousinho’s side will be desperate to try and be the side that ends Darren Moore’s long 21-game unbeaten run in League One.

Wednesday and Pompey face off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, with the Owls boss set to address the media to give updates on his side – and the match – on Friday before they make the long trip down to Hampshire in pursuit of yet another three points.

