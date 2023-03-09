In news that will come as absolutely no surprise, Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their ticket allocation away at Barnsley.

The Owls will go up against their South Yorkshire rivals on March 21st in what could be a tasty clash between two in-form clubs in League One, with both teams knowing that victory wouldn’t just be worth local bragging rights as they push for promotion back into the Championship.

It was confirmed last week that the 4,635 tickets given to Wednesday could be available from Monday morning, but they didn’t even get close to general sale as they sold out completely within around two and a half days.

Wednesdayites have made themselves heard all over the country over the last couple of seasons, and have had plenty to shout about this time around given the fine form of Darren Moore’s side on the road.

This weekend another sold-out allocation of Owls fans will head south to Portsmouth for their latest third-tier challenge, with the trip to Oakwell being the next away game on their list.

