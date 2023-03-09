It’s tight at the top as Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town find themselves locked in a League One title race.

Darren Moore’s Owls are ahead right now, but only on goal difference, while Kieran McKenna and his troops have to first catch Plymouth before concerning themselves with top spot.

A key factor in the face could be the fact the two games in hand that the current leaders have over their challengers, so we looked at when exactly they’d be levelled up in terms of matches played.

For Plymouth, it will be quite soon - largely down to them taking part in the Papa John’s Trophy final against Bolton Wanderers.

The Pilgrims travel to Accrington Stanley on the same day that Wednesday face Barnsley (March 21st), so no ground will be made up then, but then two games in a row will bring them level as they take on Forest Green Rovers (March 26th) and Cheltenham Town (March 29th) while Steven Schumacher’s are preparing for their trip to Wembley.

Plymouth will actually go two and a half weeks without playing a single league game, so will be hoping that the teams around them slip up while they’re occupied elsewhere - and come April 1st when Moore’s side host Lincoln City it will be Wednesday who have played more, and that will only level up on April 25th.

And with Ipswich, who closed the gap behind Wednesday to five points on Tuesday, it won’t be much longer…

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are the current top two in League One. (Steve Ellis)

Both teams play the next two weekends, but the Owls’ midweeker with Barnsley is an empty one for the Tractor Boys, who will be using that time to prepare for their own trip to Oakwell.

So with the first game in hand being shaved off there, just over a week later - with Wednesday’s trip to Cheltenham - the two promotion challengers will be level on games played once again. So that’ll be done before we head into April, and they’ll be on an even keel from then on.

