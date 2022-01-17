The centre back, who turned 21 last year, will see his current deal at Hillsborough come to an end at the end of the month, but there have been talks ongoing over a new deal for a number of weeks now.

Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, has admitted that he is keen to keep youngster in blue and white going forward, and The Star understands that a new contract could be wrapped up before the month is out should all go as planned.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore was full of praise for the defender when asked about him recently, with the Wednesday manager confirming that talks were at an advanced stage over a new deal, "Ciaran’s another youngster that we feel has the right potential and when called upon he’s stepped in and done really well.

"He’s another youngster that has parts of his game to develop and we will continue to develop them.

"He’s developing nicely, he’s got a lovely maturity about him for someone so young and we’ll keep working with him and make sure he’s doing the right type of work to see him get better.

"It’s great for him that he’s competing against some seniors in terms of where his performances have been of late.”

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan is expected to sign a new deal with the club.

Now, after a new deal was confirmed for fellow academy graduate, Alex Hunt, it’s thought that Brennan is closing in on a deal that would keep the defender at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, who is a Wednesdayite himself, has played 13 games in all competitions this season, including a handful of appearances for Notts County during a loan spell late last year.

Wednesday also have several other players out of contract at the end of the season, with long-serving goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, as well as Chey Dunkley and Massimo Luongo among those that will be on their way out of Hillsborough in the summer if things don’t change between now and then.