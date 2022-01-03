Darren Moore confirms talks with defender over Sheffield Wednesday contract

Brennan has worked his way up through the ranks at Wednesday since joining the club’s academy, and this season was handed his league debut in blue and white when he was handed a starting berth in the win over Accrington Stanley.

The 21-year-old has since gone on to play five more League One games for the Owls, coming on as a substitute in the last two games following injuries to Chey Dunkley and Callum Paterson respectively.

Plenty has been said about the defender’s future as many fans hope to see him handed a new deal, and Darren Moore has confirmed that discussions are underway.

He told The Star over the weekend after the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town, “There’s talks going on with Ciaran in terms of where he’s at, and where he’s come through… He’s a young up and coming player, he’s still learning and developing in the game.

“In terms of our defensive crisis that we’ve had this season, he’s been called upon, and he’s had to step in.”

Brennan is one of several players who will be out of contract in the summer at Wednesday, and Moore has got some big decisions to make between now and then as he weighs up who he hopes to have around next season – regardless of what league the Owls may be in for the 2022/23 campaign.