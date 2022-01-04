The Owls are restricted in terms of who they can bring in during the January transfer window, with Moore only able to target free agents and loans during his attempts to bolster his ranks in hope of a strong second half of the season.

Wednesday are on the lookout for at least one centre back, as well as possibly a left back and attacker should the opportunity arise in the coming weeks, though there has been nothing official in terms of who they’re chasing.

A few names – including former Owl, Mark Beevers – have already been linked with a move to Hillsborough this month, but Moore wouldn’t go into details about who is on his potential wishlist.

Speaking to the media after the disappointing defeat to Shrewsbury Town over the weekend, Moore said, “There are certain parts of the team that I want to address, because I think it needs it. There are certain parts where we’ve gone far too long without recognised people in their preferred positions.

“So if the opportunity comes to address that, then we’ll do so to try and readdress the balance.

“We’ve identified potential signings, but obviously to get them over the line there’s a lot of red tape. We’re trying to do that at the moment.”

Wednesday’s window could also be affected by possibly outgoings as questions remain over the future of their on-loan players, while several players – including some youngsters – could be sent out on loan this month.

When asked about possible exits in January, the Owls boss replied, “I’m not sure, this is football so you can’t be sure.”

Wednesday have just under four weeks to get their work done in the transfer window, and the fact that they only have three games during the same time frame means that Moore will be able to dedicate some time to it as he looks to build a squad capable of making a promotion push between now and May.