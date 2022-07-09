“Good so far..” Sheffield Wednesday coach forecasts more transfer business

Several positions have been strengthened from front to back in the squad, with goalkeeper David Stockdale, defenders Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo, versatile left-back Reece James, midfield man Will Vaulks and striker Michael Smith added to the ranks.

But while focus shifts a touch to shuttle runs in Albufeira, the work continues behind the scenes to further the club’s recruitment effort.

Sheffield Wednesday assistant boss Jamie Smith spoke about the club's transfer activity after their 2-0 friendly win over Harrogate Town. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday are linked with possible moves for a handful of players and are expected to add several players. A total of 14 senior players have left the club since the end of last season and with seven in the door, more are expected.

Owls assistant boss Jamie Smith said: “It's been good business so far in this close season and it's good to have them in working with us.

“You'll have to speak to the gaffer on how many more are to come in but yes, hopefully we'll have some more in. We'll just have to wait and see.

“I don't really get involved with that side of things, my work is out on the grass. The gaffer and the recruitment team, with the chairman, they work on all that. Obviously we have conversations but I don't get too involved with how it all works.”

The early business is in stark contract to what Wednesday were able to achieve last season, when a pre-season training camp in South Wales saw several trialists involved in no small part in order to fulfil numbers.

Getting the bulk of the squad together in time for this season’s trip is a major bonus, Smith said, and allows both playing staff and coaches – led by Darren Moore – to get to know one another on a personal and professional level well ahead of time.