‘Good feeling’ of Sheffield Wednesday star man a worrying prospect for the likes of Portsmouth, Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town
Only Ipswich Town and Portsmouth – League One’s top two – have scored more goals than Sheffield Wednesday at this embryonic stage of the season.
The Owls have plundered 15 goals in their eight third tier matches so far and have gathered 16 points at a rate of two per game, a tally that sits them in fourth place heading into Saturday’s home clash with the table-topping Tractor Boys.
While nay-sayers will be quick to point out that 11 of Wednesday’s goals have arrived across three of their matches, there is a feeling that things are clicking on the attacking front after another confident display in their 3-0 midweek win at Morecambe.
Read More
Most Popular
And it is the telepathic relationship between close pals Josh Windass and Barry Bannan that has inspired many of those goals.
Speaking after the clash, Windass said on the partnership: “Obviously we’re really good mates, but I think in general we’ve got respect for each other and we have eye contact on the pitch.
“We’re both good players and when I make a run and he’s got the ball we know how he wants to play it.
“Sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t but that’s just how football works.
“I’ve been here a while now and training together for so long, getting to know how people play, even with Greggers and Smudger you see I’ve left a few to let it run.
“We’re all on the same wavelength and it’s a good feeling.”
The thought of Wednesday’s attacking unit truly clicking provides a scary thought for the teams around them in the promotion bunfight.
And the bouncebackability shown after the long wait following their defeat to South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, Windass said, was important.
MORE: Darren Moore on ‘gung ho’ Sheffield Wednesday selection shout as Owls show growth in Morecambe win
“We were rubbish last week so to come here and play well is what we wanted to do,” he admitted. “If we want to do anything in this league we need to come to places like this and win, which we did.
“Hopefully performances like last week don’t happen again but it’s football and it can happen. I don’t want to get too bothered by that, I just play the week after.”