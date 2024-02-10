Goals and red cards on double derby day at Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both the U16s and U18s were in action at Middlewood Road this weekend as they took on their counterparts from down the road, and there was plenty of drama on show as plenty headed to S6 to watch them in action.

The car park was full as the four sides got underway, and both matches turned out to be very close encounters that were ultimately won by a single goal that came towards the end of the respective ties.

Players such as Bailey Cadamarteri, Rio Shipston and Jack Hall were on hand to watch Andy Sharp’s U18s as they fell to a 1-0 defeat following Billy Blacker’s 87th minute winner and the Blades closed the gap on the third-placed Owls to just three points.

There was better news on the other pitch, though, as Wednesday’s U16s fought back from a goal down after falling behind in the first half, with young Wales youth international, Will Grainger, getting a very good brace to secure a 2-1 win that gave them bragging rights in a feisty affair.

Two United players were sent off in the last few minutes following a brawl that began after a nasty challenge on Grainger, while Noah Dixon was also given his marching orders on the back of a second yellow for his involvement in the fracas.