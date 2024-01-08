Brighton & Hove Albion say that James Beadle’s move to Sheffield Wednesday is a ‘reward’ for his work at Oxford United.

Beadle has joined the Owls on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign after a fine first half of the season at Oxford United, doing so not long after penning a new long-term deal with the Seagulls earlier this month.

The Star reported last month that his time with the U’s may be coming to an end as they considered moving him up the English football pyramid, and they will be watching closely as he embarks on his first stint in the second tier.

Brighton's technical director, David Weir, explained on the club’s official site, "This is an excellent opportunity for James to test himself at Championship level, having excelled with Oxford United in League One during the first half of the season.

"Like his new long-term contract, this is another reward for his progress and hard work, and we look forward to monitoring his progress with Sheffield Wednesday in the second half of the season."

But while the Premier League outfit are pleased with the deal and Wednesday are delighted to get their new number 26, Oxford find themselves understandably disappointed after losing a player that had played every minute of their League One campaign so far.

Their head coach, Des Buckingham, told their website, “James is an outstanding young talent and has done incredibly well for us during the first half of the season, which is why it’s disappointing that he’s leaving us. We’ve spoken at length, and I know he has enjoyed his time with us. I think everyone who saw him play believes he has a very bright future in the game, and I look forward to watching his progress.

“The loan market is an important part of our recruitment strategy. We were aware that this situation might happen and have planned accordingly for it.”