Sheffield Wednesday's January transfer window is up and running with the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper, James Beadle.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Star reported last month that the talented teen was on Wednesday's radar as they considered targets for the new year, and it became clear recently that they had started to make progress in getting their man.

Now it has been confirmed that the 19-year-old has become Danny Röhl's first ever signing, joining Wednesday on loan from the Seagulls for the remainder of the season after his spell at Oxford United was cut short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the club read, "The Owls have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper James Beadle from Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. "The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Oxford United, where the talented young shot-stopper became a key member of the U’s side.

"He now moves up to the Championship with Wednesday for the remainder of the campaign... Beadle’s move to Hillsborough sees him link up with his former goalkeeper coach at Brighton, Sal Bibbo, the most recent addition to Danny Rohl’s backroom staff.