Danny Röhl discusses Sheffield Wednesday fan unrest - mentions 'passion in this city'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of Wednesday fans lifted bright yellow flyers into the air in view of the Sky television cameras before the deserved 2-0 win in protest against the stewardship of chairman Dejphon Chansiri in what was the largest show of dissent against the Owls ownership to date. It came after a run of six matches without a win across all competitions and speaking after a victory that took his side back to within five points of the safety zone, the German coach was asked about the protest.

Röhl is well aware of the unrest from the terraces and discussed the role of his team in delivering togetherness at S6, speaking about the mission he is on to turn the club around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My focus today was 100 per cent on the game," Röhl told The Star. "I spoke in the media about some things. This is where we are but this is the reason I am here. I want to change some things, I want to bring everybody together because it is what we need. I have started my process here and hopefully I can do this in the next weeks and months. We can achieve our goals together.