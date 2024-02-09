Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A double from January addition Ike Ugbo did the business for the Owls, who clawed themselves back to a five-point deficit on the safety places heading into the weekend's Championship action elsewhere. Wednesday claimed a clean sheet having conceded four in both of their previous matches. Where questions had been asked of Wednesday mentality, Röhl said he had no doubt of their ability to get themselves back in the survival picture.

"I had a clear picture of my team," he said. "I know what we can do, I know where we can have some problems sometimes, I know how strong the mentality is and how the belief is. All the other things, honestly, is talk around us. With my coaching team and my team, we have a clear thought of what we have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I told my players that always it is a process in how you take points. We are not top of the league, we will not beat everybody. For us it is a step-by-step, we take points, Today we took the points and we showed again that we can step back from setbacks. We have had some knocks. But the belief is strong and you can see the character of the team."

Wednesday rang the changes throughout the game and despite a Birmingham shots column showing 25 shots, had only a couple of storms to weather as they kept the visitors largely at arms length. The efforts of those coming off the bench, Röhl said, was typical of the scrap shown on a night that showed a renewed battle. The German spoke of the efforts of many players but picked out one of his second half substitutes for particular praise.