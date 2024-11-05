A smile crept onto the face of Danny Röhl when he mentioned Sunday’s Steel City derby in his post-match summation of Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Norwich City - but there was no joviality a few days back.

The Owls head into the first derby in over five years this weekend fresh off a Tuesday night Canaries victory that will serve as a huge confidence boost after their second half capitulation against Watford on Saturday. Röhl’s Wednesday are continuing to garner a reputation for bouncing back from setbacks smartly and they certainly did that as Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa grabbed the goals to earn a deserved win.

Speaking to The Star post-match, The German coach spoke to that reaction and laid down a great deal of praise to his players for how they dealt with a second half in which the Hornets eased to five goals in a 6-2 defeat. Svante Ingelsson was brought in to play an important role in adding bite to Wednesday’s midfield and the Owls contained the Norwich threat. Watford suddenly feels a long time ago, he suggested.

“Big credit to my players,” Röhl said. “I always believe and trust in my players and I know what we can do. We have two faces in our journey, we know this. But we should not forget against Watford it was a good first half, very dominant, very controlled. We looked at the data and they had seven shots, six goals. It is a big, big difference.

“We showed a good reaction, we started Saturday immediately in the dressing room and then on Monday we had some clear messages for the team, that I was sad and angry. For us... Today to see a very tactical, strong performance with two different halves, I must say credit to my team. The first half we changed the shape to surprise them with more players high up the pitch to stop their good ball possession. Second half we defended as a unit. It was much, much better.”

Wednesday allowed Norwich to take 71.3% of possession on the night in a controlled defensive effort against which the promotion hopefuls were able to register only four shots on goal. Tweaks in how the Owls went about things were specifically chosen to chill the focus of Norwich’s attack, who entered the Hillsborough shutout as the division’s highest scorers.

Röhl said: “It is not always possible to have so many high ball-winning situations because you have to understand what strengths the opponent have. We played against a team who in the last five years were in the play-offs and the Premier League. Last five years we have been in League One, 20th place. We have to use our tools and that was great to see, that commitment and the trust in what we were doing today.”

Asked to deliver an insight into what was said and done in the days after the Watford second half, Röhl hinted at a dressing room dressing down and strong words with his players. His analysis of Norwich, he said, took him to footage unearthed in Scandinavia. He won’t have to look quite so far in planning for the next outing.

“After the game we watched those five conceded goals,” he said. “I never did this before but sometimes you have to do it. Then on Sunday I was very clear, very strange, very direct with the team. My team knows sometimes there is an emotional side to me when it is necessary and I had the feeling it was necessary. Then it was focus on Norwich... We had just 48 hours and I looked at some of his (Norwich manager) games from the Danish league to get a feeling for him. These are the things I could do. I wanted to give my players a good idea, but it is up to them to do it and they did it in both parts.

“They were outstanding, but after the game I told my players today is not for jumping in the air, it is three points and not more. We can be proud of our reaction and our tactical understanding for the game, but now we recover and create energy for the big one on Sunday.”