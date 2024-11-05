Clarity on Sheffield Wednesday defender after key man was forced off ahead of Sheffield United clash

Sheffield Wednesday expect to have Dominic Iorfa fit and ready for the trip to Sheffield United this weekend.

Iorfa had been putting in a good performance at Hillsborough on Tuesday night against Norwich City, scoring the second goal as he found the back of the net for the first time since 2020, but suffered a knock in the second half that required him spending some time off the field getting some treatment from the Owls’ physios.

The nature of the defender’s ailment but he originally went down holding his face, trying to carry on a couple of times, before he was eventually replaced by Gabriel Otegbayo - who came on to make his Championship debut for Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Whether Iorfa’s issue was one that could jeopardise his involvement in this weekend’s trip to Sheffield United remained to be seen as he left the field, and with the Owls already a bit short in the centre back department it was certainly a situation that Danny Röhl will be keen to get clarity on as soon as possible. He got it right after the game.

“It’s always a decision, and you never know what happens,” Röhl explained to The Star. “But he showed me immediately after the game that he’s ok. Let’s see in the next few hours, but I think he’ll be ready for the game at the weekend. I’m happy that he scored, I think that’s also a good reaction from him."

Wednesday go into the Steel City derby 10 points behind their cross-city rivals, but will be hoping to upset the odds in search of their first Bramall Lane victory since 2009.