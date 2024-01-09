George Byers update after Sheffield Wednesday exit reports surface

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old rose to prominence quickly at Hillsborough following his move from Swansea City in 2021, and became a fan favourite as he played a huge role in the club’s promotion out of League One last season under the tutelage of Darren Moore.

Wednesday have found it tough in the Championship since stepping up into the second tier, but have enjoyed a resurgence since Danny Röhl’s appointment and are now taking steps towards getting out of the bottom three and potentially away from the relegation zone.

This month is set to be a busy one, though, as Röhl seeks to make changes to his squad in order to give them the best chance of achieving their safety goal, and there has been plenty of talk of both incomings and outgoings as the German adapts things to his liking.

Byers’ name was one linked with a potential exit this week, however The Star understands that the midfielder is in the manager’s plans at this point in time, and as things stand there are no plans to consider any approaches from interested parties from the Championship or League One.

The tough-tackling midfielder has entered into the last six months of his current deal at Hillsborough, but has spoken previously of his desire to stay at the club, a club he has fallen in love with since his move to S6. It’s believed that he is eager to stay and try to help them retain their place in the Championship.

With 20 goals and assists from midfield in 78 games for the Owls, the 27-year-old has more than proved his worth to the club, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally once he returns from suspension after the Southampton game this weekend.

