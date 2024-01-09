Potential EFL transfer could see Sheffield Wednesday profit

He’s been gone from Sheffield Wednesday for almost two years, but the Owls may well be keeping an eye on Korede Adedoyin’s current situation.

The 23-year-old Nigerian left Wednesday at the start of 2022 to join Accrington Stanley, and has gone on to make 50 appearances for the club across League One, League Two and various cup competitions.

It’s now emerged that third tier outfit, Cheltenham Town, are interested in giving him the chance to return to the division above, and have been given permission to talk to the former Everton youngster about a potential move.

The Owls are believed to have inserted a clause in the deal that saw Adedoyin move to the Wham Stadium, meaning that they would be due a part of any profit that Accrington were to make from the sale if he were to move on.

On top of interest from Cheltenham it is also thought that Turkish club, Hatayspor, have been keeping tabs on his situation, and have considered making a move that would see Adedoyin team up with friend and former Owls teammate, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, in the Super Lig.

Whether the player moves or not remains to be seen, but in the current market a bit of extra cash would certainly not go amiss should the club see some on the back of a move that doesn’t actually involve them.