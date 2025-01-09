Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday and QPR have reportedly submitted bids for the striker.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday look set to face fresh competition in their pursuit of Brisbane Roar striker Thomas Waddingham, with reports of interest from Championship rivals Portsmouth.

The Owls were first linked with interest in Waddingham earlier this month and on Wednesday evening, Football Insider claimed an offer had been sent from Hillsborough. The outlet also claimed Queens Park Rangers had put forward a bid with the two Championship outfits ‘battling it out’ to sign the 19-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a third name has since come into the mix, with the News reporting on interest from Portsmouth. They claim Fratton Park chiefs are ‘exploring a potential deal’ for the promising striker, who is on a list of possible January additions.

Pompey look set to soon confirm the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, however, and are more focused on signings who can make an impact on their survival push this season. A move for Waddingham is therefore not seen as an absolute priority, with the belief being that both Wednesday and QPR are ahead in the race.

Waddingham stats

The teenage striker already has 11 goals in 34 games across two seasons for Brisbane, form that has caught the eye of several English clubs. The Australian side are enduring a torrid campaign overall but their striking sensation has provided a rare bright spark.

Roar are also operating under strict financial constraints and are thought to be receptive of offers for Waddingham, with local media suggesting the 19-year-old may have played his last game for the club. The Australian transfer window opens on January 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a natural goalscorer of Australian nationality, Waddingham has been likened to much-loved former Premier League striker Mark Viduka. The now-49-year-old arrived in England after signing for Leeds United in 2000, going on to score 59 goals in 130 league games in West Yorkshire before spells at Middlesbrough and Newcastle United.

Wednesday transfer latest

After some tension and a breakdown of communication inside the club, Wednesday look to be getting the ball rolling on their January activity. The Star reported earlier this week on interest in Ipswich Town defender Harry Clarke, with manager Danny Rohl keen to add ‘big impact’ players.

“I have spoken before about what we need,” Röhl told The Star of his club’s preparations in November. “It is not about signing players for the squad, we must sign impact players, different players. This is what we have to try.

“I said this in the summer that we need such a player from the Premier League clubs to improve the squad. It’s not always just about convincing the players, you need the full package to look at. To get players from the Premier League clubs would increase our level.”