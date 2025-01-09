"Maybe there comes a moment" Danny Röhl issues hopeful Sheffield Wednesday assessment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As things stand, a seat on the edge of the Championship play-off conversation belongs to Sheffield Wednesday.

A successful Christmas period has seen the Owls come to within a game or two of breaking into the top six for a number of weeks and the frustration of a home draw with Millwall cut a little deeper with the realisation that a win would have pushed them up to eighth, just one point short of the play-off spots.

Wednesday salvaged a point thanks to a late Gabriel Otegbayo equaliser but looked the better of the two sides across an afternoon that saw defensive errors cost them dearly. It’s become a repeat headache for the Owls, who are the division’s sixth-highest goalscorers with 38 - but have seen only four teams conceded more than their 40.

Speaking after the Lions draw, Wednesday manager Danny Röhl offered an honest view on where his side are at. “I am all in all very happy with my team,” he said. “From the last six games we took 11 points, just one defeat, we are hard to beat. From the last 11 just two defeats. It is all good but again you look to the table, you look to the result you think 'Oh, just a small step we win and we are so close now to where we want to go.' This feeling is in the locker room today.”

A white-knuckle mission to last day survival last season saw Wednesday chip away at the deficit to break over the drop line for the first time with just two matches to go. Three wins on the spin at Blackburn, at home to West Brom and at Sunderland did the business as they celebrated survival by three points and it is the spirit of that late dart to where they want to be that Röhl can see happening again should they be able to sustain their form.

“Last year we spoke a lot about these moments where we could go over the line and we didn't,” he said. “But maybe in the next weeks there comes a moment and we make this step. But for this we have to improve in some departments and there are things I do not want to see from my team in the defence. In the offence of course I think everyone goes home knowing we had good goals, good chances, opportunities. But we want to win games.”