The one-to-one chat Sheffield Wednesday pair had over the secret to goalscoring form

There’s not much Josh Windass has touched in recent weeks that hasn’t turned to gold. But it’s not a feeling shared by all of his Sheffield Wednesday teammates.

The in-form attacker is fresh off a run of five goals in as many games and passed up the opportunity to come within a kick of extending that record by handing the ball to Ike Ugbo to take the Owls’ penalty in their 2-2 draw with Millwall over the weekend. Ugbo missed - a feeling shared by Windass himself just three weeks earlier.

The former Rangers man saw his spot kick saved by Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman on December 7 in an equally frustrating draw; and like was the case on Saturday, he too faced supporter accusations of the wrong man being chosen to take the kick. Typically he shrugged it off and a run of six direct goal involvements in his last six games has followed.

Despite encouraging performances praised by manager Danny Röhl and teammates alike, Ugbo is still toiling in the goalscoring stakes having not yet hit the net in Championship football this season. Windass shares the confidence that the tide will turn for the Canada international and offered an insight into the shared thinking of what happens when the goals dry up for an attacking player.

“I was speaking to Ugs about it,” Windass said. “We were saying when you're in form - not even goalscoring form, just in form - the picture is just that bit clearer, you take touches you might not otherwise, you just do things because you're so clear-minded and you know you're in form.

“I was speaking to him because when he came in last year he had some great goalscoring form and I thought he was good again today. The rub of the green isn't going for him but we spoke about him getting back in the goals and how I've managed to get some goalscoring form. You do things you would always do anyway but you tend to get a bit luckier I guess.

“You probably take things on more and if you make a mistake you don't mind as much because you think you're going to score anyway. When you're not in form and you miss a couple of chances you start to think everyone is on your back or you need to do something better. I've never been one to care too much about that anyway.”

Windass’ white-hot run of five-in-five started a week on from his Preston penalty error. Coming off the back of his own spot kick agony the hope will be that once Ugbo starts, he won’t stop.