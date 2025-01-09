Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl has been nominated for the Championship manager of the month for December.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young German coach oversaw a manic but successful Christmas period, with the Owls achieving three wins and two draws from their seven league outings, including dramatic comeback efforts in away clashes at Derby County and Middlesbrough. It left his side in ninth place heading into the new year, a six place jump from the 15th position from which they entered December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl is pitted against QPR manager Marti Cifuentes, who masterminded a haul of 11 points from six December games, as well as high-flyers in Leeds’ Daniel Farke - 16 from six - and Scott Parker, whose Burnley side took 12 points in an unbeaten month.

It is the latest accolade the 35-year-old has received in a whirlwind start to life in management and follows the same December nomination he received last year. He was also nominated for the April 2024 award.

If he was to win, he would follow three former Wednesday bosses in taking a Championship manager of the month gong. Brian Laws took the award in November 2007, Alan Irvine in January 2010 and Carlos Carvalhal in April 2017. Peter Shreeves won the March 2001 award before the division’s re-brand as the Championship in 2004.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel includes one of Röhl’s predecessors in the Wednesday dugout in Danny Wilson, as well as former player and current Sky pundit Don Goodman and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.