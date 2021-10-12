Andy Holdsworth’s side have had an excellent start to their 2020/21 campaign, and having managed to climb to the top of the Professional Development League North table despite a handful of relatively serious injuries.

Largely thanks to goals from Bailey Cadamarteri, Leojo Davidson and Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy, the talented teens have got off to a flying start, and they’ve managed to do so even while dealing with serious injuries to the likes of Caelan Kilheeney, Josh Ashman and Danny Wassell.

What are the injuries for Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s?

Speaking in the club’s programme over the weekend, Holdsworth explained, “CK fractured his fourth metatarsal in the Colchester game and has been out now for six/seven weeks but he is starting to run again.

“Josh Ashman has come back in after a hamstring strain, Danny Wassell has had problems with his hamstring and been out most of this year, so has had an operation, Jenson Whitham suffered a cruciate injury and he’s coming back to fitness but we probably won’t see him until Christmas… The rest are fit and ready and playing most of the games.

He also went on to praise some of the first-year scholars for how they’ve adapted to the step up, mentioning another youngster who’s showing potential, saying, “The pleasing thing is that the first years are doing really well, Bailey Cadamarteri, Rio Shipston and Jack Hall all played with us last year so that helps. We have Under-16s like Tony Yogane who has played the last few games with the 18s in the league and his development is shooting right up at the minute.”

Sheffield Wednesday's title-chasing youngsters have had a few injury concerns. (via swfc.co.uk)

Wednesday have played six league games so far this season, winning four of them and losing just once – scoring 12 goals along the way, including six in the remarkable 5-1 to 6-5 comeback against Crewe Alexandra earlier this month.