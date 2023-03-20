‘Can’t beat a derby’ – Sheffield Wednesday star revelling in huge Barnsley opportunity

Sheffield Wednesday midfield man, Will Vaulks, says that he’s looking forward to doing battle with Barnsley in this week’s highly-anticipated South Yorkshire derby.

Vaulks has become an important part of the puzzle for Darren Moore this season since making the move from Cardiff City over the summer, proving steel in the heart of the midfield as the Owls racked up a 23-game unbeaten run that has fired them to the top of the League One table.

Tomorrow night, though, they’ll face one of only three teams to have beaten them in the league this season – and Darren Moore’s side will be desperate to come away from Oakwell with a result that maintains their place at the division’s summit.

The midfielder has played in plenty of local derbies over the years, and is looking forward to adding another to his list after missing the 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture back in September.

"You can't beat a derby as a player,” Vaulks told the media. “I think our players like those games, high-octane and with fans behind both teams. It’ll be a game we are looking to win, and the manager and his staff will be looking at what we can do tactically and physically. I am sure the fans are looking forward to it.

"I've had Cardiff v Swansea, a big one, Bristol City v Cardiff and when I was in Scotland it was Falkirk v Dunfermline, it was small, but pretty fierce and a tasty one. I've played in a few, won and lost a few and there's nothing like winning in a derby.”

They’ll have to be at their best for this one given that Barnsley on an unbeaten run of games themselves – 10 to be exact – and Vaulks knows that the Owls still have plenty of work to do.

Will Vaulks admits that he's looking forward to facing Barnsley with Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

He said, "We have a good team and so do they – they are on a really good run, and we know in this league that the top ten are really fighting for those promotion spots.

“We look at how much we have done, but are by no means clear by any stretch. We have not done anything yet, even though we are unbeaten in 23 games. You'd think it'd be wrapped up, it's certainly not. There's a long way to go and we need to put a bit of space between us.”

Aside from the fact that it’s a clash between local rivals, there is also plenty on the line in terms of the hunt for promotion… With Plymouth Argyle facing Accrington Stanley there is a chance that Wednesday lose top spot if results don’t go their way, while Michael Duff’s Reds are out to become the only side in the league to complete a double over Moore’s outfit.