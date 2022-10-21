Four back in contention to start in Sheffield Wednesday’s trip to Lincoln City

The Owls are busy welcoming back a number of players from various levels of injury issue, with four men back in contention for a starting berth.

Midfield man George Byers was able to come off the bench in last weekend’s win at Cambridge United but is now seen as ready for a longer shift, while Dominic Iorfa has shaken off a minor issue that kept him out of the midweek Papa Johns Trophy win over Leicester under-21s.

Left-sided central defender Mark McGuinness completed his comeback in that midweek run-out, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is back in business having also missed out.

With fixtures coming thick and fast – Wednesday play three matches over the next week – a busy, fit and firing changing room will be vitally important.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Sincil Bank, Owls boss Darren Moore said: “All these boys are back in now and we're really pleased to have them back at this really important time, coming into another cluster of games.

“The squad will be called upon. Reece James, Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran are the ones still out but aside from that, up until this point, it’s a clean bill of health.

“Fiz is fit. He had a knock in the week, he’s shaken it off and he’s back training. We’re pleased to have him back as well.”

Byers is seen as a key man at Wednesday both defensively and in attack and though the Owls are well-stocked in midfield, his return may well be seen as a particular bonus.

Owls boss Moore said the former Swansea City man was ‘in the mix’ for selection and was fit enough to start matches.

He said: “He had the week leading up to Cambridge, he got through half an hour and he’s had another week again.

“So he’s back in contention again and he’s in the mix for it. I’m so pleased to have him back because it’s Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday coming up.