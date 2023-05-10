Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Peterborough United on Friday planning to make headway in a two-legged play-off semi-final they hope will end with a place at Wembley.
With a sold-out S6 expected on May 18, the home leg comes first of course and Darren Moore has a number of difficult selection decisions to make as they look to match-up and better the Posh.
Josh Windass looks set to play a part, Lee Gregory is expected back and there are calls to be made on Reece James, Michael Ihiekwe and Aden Flint. Where will Liam Palmer slot in? How attacking will the midfield line-up be?
Just a few of many questions - it’s a good position for the Owls to be in after weeks of injury scrambling.
What team will Wednesday plump for at London Road? We’ve had a stab.
1. GK - Cameron Dawson
Produced his most eye-catching performance in a little while on Sunday, earning a man of the match gong for three cracking saves in particular. He’s been pretty solid since his reintroduction to the team all things considered and seems to be a shoo-in. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
2. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
Has been in excellent form of late, only let down a touch by a couple of errors a few weeks ago that - touch wood - seem to have been left behind. He’s strong in the air and quick, with recovery ability that can come in more than handy up against Posh’s fast wide players, you’d think. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
3. CB - Michael Ihiekwe
This is the first of a few toss-up calls. Aden Flint played well against Derby, but has he done enough to stay in ahead of the rested Ihiekwe? Could Icky drop to LCB to keep Palmer out wide? We’ve gone for Icky in the centre on the basis Palmer will be needed to play out from the back three and it may be too early for Reece James. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis
4. LCB - Liam Palmer
Mr Dependable no matter the position he’s asked to play in, Palmer’s ability to defend and play is key, you’d think, and while he’s no Olympic sprinter he’s no slouch in the pace department. The selection of Reece James would be a popular one but a real risk given he’s been over a month on the sidelines. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis