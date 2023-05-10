Sheffield Wednesday made aware recent transfer option ‘wants next move’ after 22-goal season

One of League One’s leading goalscorers has made it clear to suitors he ‘wants a next move’ ahead of what promises to be a busy summer.

Nobody has scored more goals in the division in the two seasons Sheffield Wednesday have been in it than Cheltenham Town front man Alfie May, who netted his 20th league goal of the campaign with what could prove to be his last kick in a Robins shirt. He bagged 22 in all competitions.

After bagging 23 league goals last season, The Star reported Wednesday’s consideration in attempting to bring him back to South Yorkshire, where he briefly worked with Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers. The Owls strengthened their forward line with Michael Smith and Mallik Wilks instead, while Alex Mighten was brought in on loan.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday reignite that interest as they mull over transfer plans designed for either eventuality – whether they’re in the Championship next season or League One.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Alfie May of Cheltenham Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Cheltenham Town at Stadium mk on March 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

There has been nothing confirmed on the futures of forwards Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson or Josh Windass – all of whom are out of contract this summer – though the Owls are believed to hold a year’s extension option on the latter.

May effectively has a year left remaining on his contract at Whaddon Road, with Cheltenham also understood to hold an extension option on the deal he signed in January last year. The 29-year-old has scored in his last two outings against the Owls.

Asked on where his future lies after securing back-to-back 20-goal seasons, May spoke honestly and admitted he will look to move on to a bigger club in the coming months.

“It was a special moment, doing it in front of our supporters,” May said on a 20th goal scored in their 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic.

“If that was the last time I ever played for Cheltenham Town, scoring with my last touch was a great feeling and it’s been a pleasure. I can’t thank everyone at the club enough.

“There will be a lot of question marks over my future now, but whatever happens, the club knows it’s got a special place in my heart.

“You never know in football and I would honestly love to finish my career here, but I want that next move.”