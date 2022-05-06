Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday.

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison believes the Hillsborough faithful can help their side overturn a first leg deficit in the play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

The Black Cats looked the livelier of the two sides during the opening 45 minutes and they duly took the lead just before half-time.

The goal came courtesy of a defensive error from Owls centre-back Sam Hutchinson as he allowed Ross Stewart in on goal and the striker finished at the second time of asking.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took until the final 20 minutes of the game for Darren Moore’s men to put their hosts under serious pressure - but Sunderland stood form as they were roared on by the majority of the near-45,000 crowd inside the Stadium of Light.

Morrison is adamant Owls supporters can have a similar impact on their side when the return leg takes place at Hillsborough on Monday night.

He told Sky Sports: “Even if they (Sunderland) had scored another goal, it’s still a big game.

“It’s a hard place to go up there at Hillsborough.

“Andy Hinchcliffe mentioned it, they have a great record there and they are good at home.

“You know what it’s going to be like, I think the fans played a big part this evening, and the fans will play a big part at Hillsborough.

“It’s a massive football club and the fans are fantastic.

“They had over 33,000 for their last game against Portsmouth, there will be more than that and it will practically be a sell-out.

“The atmosphere here did help the Sunderland players and I think that will help the Sheffield Wednesday players.”

Morrison believes the introduction of Josh Windass offered some hope for Wednesday.

The former Wigan Athletic and Rangers star replaced in ineffectual Saido Berahino early in the second-half and that freed up Barry Bannan after he struggled to make an impact during the opening period.

However, Morrison warned there is still work to do at the top end of the pitch after Wednesday drew a blank in the North East.

“I thought Windass made a difference when he came on because he likes dropping into those pockets and they were in each other’s space,” he explained.

“(Barry) Bannan drops deeper and I thought it in the last 15 to 20 minutes, Wednesday were growing into the game.

“But when Windass is going to drop, you need more runners into the box and they only had Gregory in there.