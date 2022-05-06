Pundits across the country have already found it too close to call so we’ve asked a few former Owls players for their views on who they think will come out on top…

Carlton Palmer

Lee Gregory in action for Sheffield Wednesday when the Owls played Sunderland earlier this season

It'll be a difficult game. Sunderland are a good team at home, I know Wednesday are in a rich vein of form, but Sunderland have an incredible home record and that should be respected.

Wednesday have a history of tight semi-finals and I remember the times we brought teams back for second legs at Hillsborough in my time, they're special occasions. I fancy Wednesday to get the job done back at Hillsborough. It'll be a close one; a 0-0 or a 1-1 and I think we'll do them at Hillsborough.

Chris Turner

There's not a lot to choose between the two teams and both are on good runs. Both are capable of playing really well and both are capable of not performing. That's why both clubs are in the play-offs and not the automatic spots.

It's a close call one way or another. My gut feeling is that Wednesday will because of Lee Gregory, him coming into form has been massive. If he gets the service he will score. His finishing and work rate is superb. When you're going into games like this at this stage of the season, this is what makes the difference, the player that's in form and that is doing it in front of goal. Lee Gregory can make the difference. I think 1-1 would be a good result at the Stadium of Light and then we'll beat the 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Graham Coughlan

I’ve got no nerves here… This is why you’re a footballer - for big occasions like these. They’re the best times of your career. If you do your job, you will enjoy the game. For me, I can see a 1-1 in the first game. Lee Gregory to score in tight tense nervy one - Wednesday hold the advantage of playing at home in second leg and finishing the season strong. Wednesday will be too strong for them at home.

Drew Talbot

My prediction is a draw. Having played at the Stadium of Light, knowing how difficult a place it is to get a result, a draw would be brilliant to take back to Hillsborough. And with a full house, and the amazing Owls fans behind the lads, I’m confident they’ll get the job done. 1-1