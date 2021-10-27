Former Sheffield Wednesday target ruled out for Owls visit to Cheltenham Town

The Owls were reportedly interested in Boyle earlier this year as they considered potential options for the 2021/22 campaign, however nothing ever came from it and remained he at the side with whom he earned promotion last season.

Wednesdayites may have been interested to see what the towering centre back was all about, however it has been confirmed that he won’t be available for selection after suffering a pretty nasty ligament injury.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking ahead of the 3-2 defeat to Doncaster Rovers over the weekend, Duff said, “He’s torn a ligament in the back of his ankle so he’ll be four to six weeks. Not ideal, but the run of luck he’s having at the minute. It’s unfortunate, but we have to crack on and move on. There is nothing he can do, he’s just landed awkwardly on it. He collided with Mattie Pollock last week and in the mechanism of landing he's snapped the ligament.”

Meanwhile, they also may be missing Charlie Raglan, who is still in the process of recovering from an injury that he ‘can’t seem to shake’.

The Owls travel to Cheltenham for a 3pm kickoff at The Jonny-Rocks Stadium, and they’ll be eager to try and get back to winning ways on the back of three consecutive draws that has seen Darren Moore being put under increasing pressure at Hillsborough by supporters.